North of Banner UMC on Campbell Avenue is about a dozen empty acres of land used as a retention basin for the North University Neighborhood Association (NUNA). For decades in the past, before the basin, the NUNA used to flood badly from rainwater runoff from the UA. This basin alleviated much of the flooding.

Now that Prop 412 predictably failed, how about supplementing the UA power needs by covering these acres with solar panels. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, an acre of solar power produces between 394 and 447 MWh per acre per year. This would allow the UA to continue to flourish, but without the political failure of another terribly flawed franchise agreement.

In years past in my neighborhood dealings the UA refused to put solar panels on the back of its football videoboard and over most of its parking garages. I really think the badly conceived 2019 renewable power agreement between the UA and TEP will lead to the failure of future Tucson franchise agreement referendums.

Matt Somers

Midtown