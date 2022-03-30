 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Post-voting restrictions?
Letter: Post-voting restrictions?

I don't want to give anyone ideas, but last night I dreamed that the Arizona legislature made it illegal to have any facial expression other than a smile when leaving a polling place after voting.

Carol Breimeier

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

