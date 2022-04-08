 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Postmaster betrays President

U. S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is betraying our President and people.

DeJoy, a former Republican fundraiser, is defying Democratic principles daily.

President Biden, now in office a year, has wanted to fire him.

DeJoy is now ordering new Postal Trucks to last until 2050.

They are all gas guzzling air polluters.

Congress approved funding for electric vans for the Postal Service.

DeJoy refuses and is buying the gas guzzlers.

Biden hasn't found a way to fire DeJoy, who somehow reports to Republican heads.

I'm a life-long Democrat, but accuse Biden of not doing his job.

He must take the bull by the horns, and fire DeJoy.

Bob (Robert) Moreillon

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

