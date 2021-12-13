 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: potential Daily Star buy-out
View Comments

Letter: potential Daily Star buy-out

  • Comments

There is one thing Tucsonans can do if they are concerned about loosing the Star. Buy shares in their parent company, Lee Enterprises. If enough Tucsonans own shares in the company it gives them some control over attempts by predatory companies to attempt hostile take overs.

You will not only help protect the Star but papers in other markets that are threatened by such a take overs.

This is one of those situations you can have a say in things if you make the financial commitment.

Paul Czopek

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News