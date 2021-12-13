Letter: potential Daily Star buy-out

There is one thing Tucsonans can do if they are concerned about loosing the Star. Buy shares in their parent company, Lee Enterprises. If enough Tucsonans own shares in the company it gives them some control over attempts by predatory companies to attempt hostile take overs.
You will not only help protect the Star but papers in other markets that are threatened by such a take overs.
This is one of those situations you can have a say in things if you make the financial commitment.
Paul Czopek
East side
