Letter: Potential Insurrection in Phoenix

The FBI has warned that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols in advance of the Biden/Harris Inauguration on January 20. In response, states are increasing security at their capitol buildings. As Gov. Ducey undertakes this somber line of defense, I only hope he does not solicit input from Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs. They are still washing off blood on their hands from January 6th resulting from their baseless accusations and fiery rhetoric.
Nancy Procter
Southeast side
