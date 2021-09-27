Letter: Pothole Fiesta

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every street causing harm, and not only to vehicles but also to the drivers themselves. Potholes in areas such as dips and other locations can prove harmful for drivers, especially at night, which could cause drivers to swerve and put bystanders at risk and cause many accidents. We should start working towards fixing these potholes if we want to improve the overall safety and security of roads. Getting rid of these dangerous potholes should be our community's number one concern. With rain as well thrown into the mix, or dust storms who knows who could get hurt or even worse die because of these dangerous potholes. Fixing our roads should be an important issue in our community as it could be the difference between life and death, and having safer roads is a lot better than having dangerous ones.
Joeli Vakatawa
East side
