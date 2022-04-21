 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pothole Prevention

  • Comments

I hear that the Gov. has billions of dollars to play with, and yet we just can’t seem to educate our children. Locally, we can’t pave the roads correctly, or fill in the thousands of potholes. I am not an Educator, nor do I pave roads. But the potholes? I am so tired of busting up my tires and tearing up the suspension, not to mention having to dodge the people who are dodging the potholes, That I have started collecting rocks and filling them up. The City may not like it, maybe having to remove the big ones, but I welcome the consequences. I now have such a smooth ride down the street to my house that I just don’t care.

Robert Garr

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News