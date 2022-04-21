Letter: Pothole Prevention

I hear that the Gov. has billions of dollars to play with, and yet we just can’t seem to educate our children. Locally, we can’t pave the roads correctly, or fill in the thousands of potholes. I am not an Educator, nor do I pave roads. But the potholes? I am so tired of busting up my tires and tearing up the suspension, not to mention having to dodge the people who are dodging the potholes, That I have started collecting rocks and filling them up. The City may not like it, maybe having to remove the big ones, but I welcome the consequences. I now have such a smooth ride down the street to my house that I just don’t care.