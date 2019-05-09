If the city is looking to get sued look no further than the length of time it's taking for pothole repairs. Streets and Traffic just informed me two large and dangerous potholes first reported on March 23rd have yet to have a scheduled repair date. One has to wonder just how many injured cyclists or car repairs have to take place for the city to finally take action. The time it's taking is inexcusable, or maybe it's the new normal where legal citizens have to put up with the resource drain thanks to failed immigration policies.
Brad Becker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.