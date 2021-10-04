 Skip to main content
Letter: Potholes in Tucson Streets
I never knew that the potholes in Tucson were so bad! Just a few months ago I started driving, and I have hit way too many potholes to count. There is a severe need to get these tire shredders fixed as soon as possible.The repair cost of hitting potholes is not cheap. Not only is the cost an issue, but it is very dangerous. A two to three ton car hitting a pothole going an average 40 miles an hour can cause people to swerve and hit others driving on the road or suffer hitting the hole leading to injuries, or in worst case it could be fatal. This is very unsafe and unacceptable. Driving is a dangerous task by itself even without having having to be cautious of potholes. Fixing these pothole can save drivers from repair costs, injuries, or even their lives. To whoever drives in Tucson, please be careful while you drive.

Nathanial Miller

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

