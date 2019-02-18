re: the Feb. 18 column "County is seeking different answers to pothole problem."
I am a tax paying transplant of 19 years and the one thing that has been and continues to be an issue is potholes. I have seen Pima County tax, tax and tax the citizens of Tucson and still to this day there has been nothing accomplished to address the issue. There was a time a few years ago that the lottery was supposed to play a part in the issue but even these monies never arrived.
The administrator and County Supervisors need to quit trying to involve themselves in beautification projects that can wait until the roads are in satisfactory condition, the citizens of Pima County deserve to drive themselves and their families on safe roads that will not possibly cause a serious accident. Safety should be a priority!
Joseph Chavez
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.