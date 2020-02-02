Letter: Potholes
Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling to other states. I moved here from the Chicago area 3 years ago and made trips to the surrounding states. Their roads are much worse then roads in Tucson and they have funding to fix them. Granted once in a while our roads do get potholes but their are fewer of them and they are smaller compared to the winter and spring potholes in the Midwest.

If the citizens of Tucson want better roads, they need to pass an infrastructure tax dedicated to road repairs. The state is responsible for state roads but Tucson is responsible for the local roads.

Just like education, funding the repairs is the only way to fix the roads.

James McLin

East side

