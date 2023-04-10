Re: the April 5 article "Who should get precious Colorado River water."

We need to stop pouring Colorado river water onto the ground to grow crops in the desert southwest. Per Tony Davis Yuma farm facts sidebar: "Flood irrigation is used on 96% of all irrigated acres." Nutritionally useful food crops need to be supported but need to be produced with very efficient watering methods. Nutritionally marginal crops need to be devalued as farming in the desert becomes more precarious due to dwindling water supplies.

Water from the river is part of Earth's natural resources that belonged to all of us before early entrepreneurs legally enclosed part of the commons for private benefit. As Arizona's population increases and drought conditions endure, we need to open the Law of the River and reconfigure water allocations to better align with all people's needs.

Donald Ijams

Midtown