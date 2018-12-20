Re: the Dec. 16 guest column "We need policies that address why the poor get sicker."
I would add environmental (in)justice to the list of factors, with poorer communities subjected to greater air and water pollution. On the same page that this column ran, “Mining can be safe and beneficial to Arizonans” ignores the dangers of mining. The recent Uranium Mining Film Festival highlighted the harm that mining has done/is doing to Arizona, Utah and the Dakotas, often to Native American communities.
The author states that current practices protect the environment while the current federal administration is cutting back on clean air and water regulations. Many of these mining companies (including Rosemont) are foreign-owned, so the profits leave both our community and nation, while we fund the cleanup often left behind. Extractive industries (like mining) are decreasingly important to our economy/employment, while tourism (which depends on a healthy environment) is increasing important to our economy/employment.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
