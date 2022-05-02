 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘Poverty isn’t as simple as we like to think it is’ by Jim Kiser, Arizona Daily Star, April 26, 2022

Re: the April 26 article "Poverty isn't as simple as we like to think."

Dear Editor,

Jim Kiser’s excellent insights on poverty help us to see through the current stereotypes. Kudos to the Tucson City Council for creating a task force to understand the issues of poverty and hopefully move on to deal with it. Right now Congress is considering tax policy that could help: renewing the Child Tax Credit, which lifted 4 million children out of poverty. Then of course they were dumped back in when 51 senators stood in the way of renewing this powerful ladder out of poverty. So while the task force studies, we can take action: requesting our members of Congress to renew the Child Tax Credit and other initiatives that deal with the housing crisis and child care that too often doom those experiencing poverty to be locked in. Our voices can make a difference, let’s use them!

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

