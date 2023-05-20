No. Let’s not kill any birds, but let’s apply the same technology to two different problems. Buy the decommissioned aircraft carrier Nimitz and moor it on the southern California coast. Use its two nuclear reactors to power a desalinization plant next to it. Make them both tourist attraction$. Trade the water for California’s Colorado share. Buy the reactors of two other carriers. They are currently being disassembled and mothballed. Instead, reconstruct them on the banks of the Colorado River between Yuma and Quartzite. They will provide about 15% more than greater Tucson currently uses. We might even get some federal funds for a demonstration project.