Letter: Power outages not a threat to water supplies

A recent letter to the editor (Cost savings for Tucson Water) includes a number of factual errors, including the statement that “When TEP experiences a power outage, Tucson Water customers experience water outages until power is restored by TEP”. Fortunately, that’s nonsense. When the lights go out, there’s no impact on your tap water. That’s because Tucson Water, like virtually all municipal water providers, relies on gravity, not electricity, to deliver water to its customers. Electric pumps are used, mostly at night when rates are lower, to fill tanks located a hundred feet or more above customer’s homes, in a number of pressure zones. These tanks hold millions of gallons of water, assuring that no natural or human-caused disaster can interrupt emergency fire flows or other more routine water uses.
Gary Woodard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.