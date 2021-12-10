 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Power outages not a threat to water supplies
View Comments

Letter: Power outages not a threat to water supplies

  • Comments

A recent letter to the editor (Cost savings for Tucson Water) includes a number of factual errors, including the statement that “When TEP experiences a power outage, Tucson Water customers experience water outages until power is restored by TEP”. Fortunately, that’s nonsense. When the lights go out, there’s no impact on your tap water. That’s because Tucson Water, like virtually all municipal water providers, relies on gravity, not electricity, to deliver water to its customers. Electric pumps are used, mostly at night when rates are lower, to fill tanks located a hundred feet or more above customer’s homes, in a number of pressure zones. These tanks hold millions of gallons of water, assuring that no natural or human-caused disaster can interrupt emergency fire flows or other more routine water uses.

Gary Woodard

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News