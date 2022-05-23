 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Power plant emissions

  • Comments

To the editor: The Biden administration and the EPA have an opportunity to improve mercury and air toxic standards (MATS) to decrease the release of toxic chemicals from power plants.

Toxic air pollution from dirty power plants has devastating health impacts on vulnerable communities across the country – especially pregnant women and communities of color. Closer to home, the Apache Generating Station, 76 miles from Tucson, releases mercury, sulfur dioxide and other greenhouse gases which are a major contributor to climate change. This power plant has violated the Clean Air Act 41 times. It uses a staggering 1.6 million gallons of water daily amidst a 22-year megadrought in the Southwest and declining water in the Colorado River. Our state is already experiencing severe wildfires which devastate the environment and affect our air.

Setting the strongest possible standards will protect our air and our health and help the president meet his commitment to tackle the climate crisis. Let's act now to enable us all to have a healthy future!

People are also reading…

Eve Shapiro

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violentl…

Letter: Honesty and Accuracy

Two recent letters in the Vail Voice and a candidate who visited our home seeking support for her candidacy to the Arizona Senate claimed the …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News