Letter: Power plant emissions

To the editor: The Biden administration and the EPA have an opportunity to improve mercury and air toxic standards (MATS) to decrease the release of toxic chemicals from power plants.

Toxic air pollution from dirty power plants has devastating health impacts on vulnerable communities across the country – especially pregnant women and communities of color. Closer to home, the Apache Generating Station, 76 miles from Tucson, releases mercury, sulfur dioxide and other greenhouse gases which are a major contributor to climate change. This power plant has violated the Clean Air Act 41 times. It uses a staggering 1.6 million gallons of water daily amidst a 22-year megadrought in the Southwest and declining water in the Colorado River. Our state is already experiencing severe wildfires which devastate the environment and affect our air.

Setting the strongest possible standards will protect our air and our health and help the president meet his commitment to tackle the climate crisis. Let's act now to enable us all to have a healthy future!

Eve Shapiro

Foothills

