Letter: PPE for Public transportation workers
Letter: PPE for Public transportation workers

Our newly elected mayor Regina Romero has disagreed with Gov. Ducey’s recent COVID-19 regulations and wants to keep us at home rather than let us work as she ignores her public transportation workforce. My wife who has created a team to provide FREE face masks received a call last night from a bus driver who stated that they have received nothing from the state, their union nor the city. The driver asked for at least 300 masks for drivers since no one has provide them with any. Not only for drivers but mechanics and other staff as well. How is the city spending money during this pandemic. We should all demand a detailed report when this is all over. Will the city comply, I doubt it.

Mariano Rodriguez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

