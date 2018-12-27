In looking back over a year of exceptional turmoil, one has to wonder when will it end... or will it end. Aside from the endless definition of the causes and the solutions, one that stands out in the minds of many is simply that of each of us making a commitment to solving a problem by “practicing what we preach.”
Take the idea of living by a code of tolerance and diversity. Or kindness. Or civility. Each of those at one time or another has been championed by one group or another. One individual or another. And in far too many instances, those shouting the loudest turn out to be the worst offenders. Historically, we’ve all witnessed one group or another who at the introduction of something “new” must either replace the “old” or destroy it. And frequently the call for such action comes from those who echo the demand for tolerance or diversity. In that case, the prevailing attitude is often “my way or the highway.” Period. Maybe one of our New Year’s resolutions ought to simply be to “live and let live.” Novel thought.
And as to that highway of personal commitment, you might ask: in what direction are we headed in 2019? Personally? Politically? Professionally? Along the way, let’s hope that accommodations will be made to a code of tolerance, diversity, kindness, and civility. If one believes in those values, then one should practice them. Period. Imagine the outcomes practicing what we preach! Novel thought.
Welcome 2019!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.