Letter: Praise for staff at N W Medical Center Tucson
View Comments

Letter: Praise for staff at N W Medical Center Tucson

I want to recognize the great care I received at Northwest Medical Center recently. My heart had slowed down dangerously and my wife drove me to the hospital. The staff, physicians, nurses, technicians and housekeepers were competent, friendly and helpful. One thing that stood out was that one of the ICU nurses called my wife several times to report my status, a great relief for her and me. My new pacemaker has my heart back to normal for which we are thankful. Hospitals are under more stress than ever. We were so impressed with how we were treated under these conditions that we want to express our appreciation publicly.

Dick Kampa

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Local-issues

Letter: masks

A shout out to companies that provide cloth masks to their employees. StrongBuilt Plumbing, and Air came to my house to do an estimate for AC.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News