Letter: Praise for staff at N W Medical Center Tucson

I want to recognize the great care I received at Northwest Medical Center recently. My heart had slowed down dangerously and my wife drove me to the hospital. The staff, physicians, nurses, technicians and housekeepers were competent, friendly and helpful. One thing that stood out was that one of the ICU nurses called my wife several times to report my status, a great relief for her and me. My new pacemaker has my heart back to normal for which we are thankful. Hospitals are under more stress than ever. We were so impressed with how we were treated under these conditions that we want to express our appreciation publicly.
Dick Kampa
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
