Letter: Praise for Star's local writers
Letter: Praise for Star's local writers

As a writing teacher of many years, I often find the general interest articles from the "Star" writers, and those writers whose work appears as "Special to the Star," far superior to the articles your carry from “syndicates.” To mention just a few of the fine, local writers who appeared in the “Star” this week: Robin Mather, Dominka Heusinkveld, Rosie Romero, and Gerald M. Gay. The syndicated pieces the “Star” carries are often poorly written and uninformative; in addition, they tend to feel like ads for Amazon! More local writers, please—for our pleasure and edification and, when appropriate, directions to local vendors.

Elizabeth Evans

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

