I would like to propose a solution to verify that individuals buying firearms at gun shows (Pawn Shops, Sporting Goods Stores, etc.) get pre-background checks before they purchase. Today, the Secretary of State issues Identification Cards, Driver Licenses, tracks motorcycle, chauffeur, etc. endorsements. Why not have the Secretary of State perform (at an additional cost) a background check and add an indicator to the State ID that the person is qualified to purchase and own a firearm. If the person becomes unqualified the Identification can be revoked just like a Driver License is today.
Philip Brown
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.