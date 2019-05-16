There has been many "letters to the editor" and editorials on the benefits of pre-school education for all. All have been convincing and accurate. The US spends less on pre-primary education and child care than most countries. Public expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product in other countries are:
TOP 5
Iceland 1.8
Sweden 1.6
Denmark 1.4
France 1.3
Norway 1.3
BOTTOM 5
Estonia 0.4
Portugal 0.4
Japan 0.4
USA 0.3
Turkey 0.2
The sources of this data from the OECD ( Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development) points out that pre-school is very important . Funding for pre-school needs to be started somewhere like Pima county and Arizona if the US is going to stay competitive in the world.
John Tansley
Oro Valley
