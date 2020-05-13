Letter: Predatory Medicins
Letter: Predatory Medicins

Arizona’s Department of Health Services recently began a “testing blitz” campaign wherein they hope to test ten to twenty-thousand Arizonans over the next few weeks. This is great news, considering Arizona is 45th in testing, at 16.5 tests per 1,000 people. As both a father and first-responder, I thought it not only prudent but incumbent upon me to get tested in order to best protect my family, my crew, and the citizens I serve.

But Arizonans must also be circumspect when getting tested. While some agencies and institutions provide COVID-19 testing and anti-body testing gratis, others have begun to practice predatory medicine, charging inflated fees for tests of dubious reliability while falsely promising the costs will be covered by insurance. Sadly, I fear that such carpetbagging clinics are more prevalent than we suspect. I've experienced it first-hand. Caveat emptor.

Stephen Sweat

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

