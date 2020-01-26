Letter: Predictably Republican
Letter: Predictably Republican

When I see the words “Bill Would Block Voting” in a headline, I KNOW it is a Republican who is proposing that bill. Representative Bob Thorpe (Flagstaff, R-of course) claims that the votes of out-of-town students negatively impact a community in which they do not permanently reside. But would Mr. Thorpe have proposed his bill (HB 2461) if he agreed that minimum wage earners, many of whom are students, do -in fact- deserve a raise? Of course not! Instead of trying to persuade voters, Mr. Thorpe will simply try to silence them. The GOP is no longer the party of conservative values; it has become a party of obstruction and cheating.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

