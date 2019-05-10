According to the amount of depression women suffer during a pregnancy and are not receiving the right amount of treatment to help them with it. It is important to look over the results which may lead to doctors starting to work in teams detecting the depression in a pregnant women. Although, when women go in to talk to a doctor they leave a lot of information out because women are not always able to afford the cost of the treatment or their insurance does not cover it as well. In order to maintain less causes of depression going on studies show the more knowledge women receive from the doctors it helps them figure out what may need to be done in order to maintain a healthy pregnancy. To help the process there could be the improvement of education on its earlier stages or the lower cost of welfare may reduce the causes of a higher risk towards depression during a pregnancy.
Anaiza Delgado
South side
