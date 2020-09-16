Letter: Preparedness for extreme heat

A post on NEXTDOOR tells us, “Disasters Don't Wait- Make Your Plan Today. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September…” Also, a Climate Emergency Declaration is being presented to city council this week. I think they're trying to tell us something!
Building Resilient Neighborhoods presents workshops in Tucson neighborhoods to help people prepare for a heat emergency. Research shows that neighbors working together in emergency situations leads to better outcomes. The free workshop is available in-person or, right now, on Zoom. There are things you and your neighbors can do to be prepared. Plan on getting together a group of 12 or more neighbors to learn how you can help yourself and others be prepared if our aging electric grid goes down over a large area and we find ourselves without air conditioning, water, a cool place to keep life-saving medications etc. If you are interested, contact us at: extremeweatherchallenge@gmail.com
Margo Newhouse, Building Resilient Neighborhoods committee
