 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Preparedness for extreme heat
View Comments

Letter: Preparedness for extreme heat

A post on NEXTDOOR tells us, “Disasters Don't Wait- Make Your Plan Today. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September…” Also, a Climate Emergency Declaration is being presented to city council this week. I think they're trying to tell us something!

Building Resilient Neighborhoods presents workshops in Tucson neighborhoods to help people prepare for a heat emergency. Research shows that neighbors working together in emergency situations leads to better outcomes. The free workshop is available in-person or, right now, on Zoom. There are things you and your neighbors can do to be prepared. Plan on getting together a group of 12 or more neighbors to learn how you can help yourself and others be prepared if our aging electric grid goes down over a large area and we find ourselves without air conditioning, water, a cool place to keep life-saving medications etc. If you are interested, contact us at: extremeweatherchallenge@gmail.com

Margo Newhouse, Building Resilient Neighborhoods committee

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News