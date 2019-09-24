The Tucson summer is almost over but before we move on: our record high temperatures, the declining levels of Lake Mead and our own water tables and our continuing drought are the proverbial birds in the mine shaft on the dangers of global warming. A new study found North American bird population dropped 29% since 1970, not to mention local butterflies and bees, so maybe we have already been warned.
With national leadership retreating on climate change, is it time for Tucson and Arizona to take concrete steps to mitigate the increasingly obvious environmental impacts locally? Can we design a plan to import water, for example? The Romans had their aqueducts 2,000 years ago - can we, say begin to fill Lake Mead and increase the flow of the Colorado River? Can we improve our power grid and decrepit municipal engineering for the expected deadly cocktails of drought and major storms? Our Anasazi ancestors failed during the 300 year drought but at least they tried.
Frank Hartline
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.