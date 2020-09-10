Letter: Preparing for Extreme Heat

(RE: August beats July for Tucson's hottest month ever recorded, AZ Star 9/1/20)
It’s official, our city is sizzling. With an average daily high of over 105 degrees, August in Tucson was the hottest on record – more than 8 degrees above normal. In fact, according to the National Weather Service, this summer is well on track to be the hottest since 1897, the year Tucson started to keep records.
As temperatures soar, thousands reach for the thermostat to cool their homes, straining the electric grid’s ability to keep up and risking catastrophic power failure. This should be alarming to everyone, especially those most vulnerable to extreme heat including the elderly, the disabled and those unable to care for themselves. In light of the facts, neighborhood residents must work together to become resilient to the threat of heat emergencies. Building Resilient Neighborhoods, a local organization, helps residents do just that.
Gene Einfrank
Building Resilient Neighborhoods committee
Gene Einfrank
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!