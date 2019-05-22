Once again, the State Legislature fails to adequately fund education. But in Pima County, we can start educating disadvantaged children in preschool, when it really counts. Creating an educated, skilled workforce is a priority.
The Board of Supervisors acknowledges it has money available for the Preschool Investment Program, which will enroll three and four year olds from low-income families in accredited preschool programs. Such programs have proven that participants become productive, tax-paying citizens who then educate their own children (stopping a cycle of poverty that often ends in prison).
The Supervisors tell us the program lacks community support so they don’t want to fund it. They say this despite the attendance of many voters at their last hearing and despite overwhelming support of educational and business groups.
Sure, it costs money; everything of value does. But no new taxes are required to get it started.
Sign the letter at strongstarttucson.org supporting the proposal. See “Organizational SIGN-ON letter!”
Lisa Wolfe
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.