Letter: Preserve Barnum Hill and our Duck Pond for all of Tucson

I am a second generation native Tucsonan and have spent most of my 52 years visiting Barnum Hill and the duck pond at Reid Park. I have also visited the zoo many times, but when I could not afford a ticket I would instead go walk around the pond and enjoy the trees and the wildlife. We have visited that area frequently over the years with family and friends and never thought in a million years that someone would want to put a fence around it and take it away from the citizens of Tucson. I voted in favor of the tax increase but was never made aware of the zoo's plans for expansion. The zoo and the city did a poor job of informing the public. Only if you were a zoo member then you might have heard. Reid Park is a Tucson treasure.
It would be terrible to lose such a beautiful spot that has been a place of respite for so many local Tucsonans and visitors alike.
Jill Kitchens
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.