Letter: Preserve Our Treasured School District

When we have a stringed musical instrument that produces a beautiful sound, we treasure it. Such is the case with the Catalina Foothills School District. The district enjoys a solid reputation that we treasure, just as we treasure that musical instrument. Surely, it is not the time to elect those with radical theories who are not interested in “fine tuning,” but who would destroy a treasured school district. Please cast your votes for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert.

Joe Steiner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

