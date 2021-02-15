 Skip to main content
Letter: Preserve the Cacti!
When I moved to Tucson, I immediately fell in love with its nature—those beautiful mountains and the cacti. I can stand in shorts, downtown, and look at the snow-covered Catalinas! The nature surrounding Tucson is unique, and we have to protect it.

As a student athlete, I am always under a ton of stress. Knowing that only a 20-minute drive can give me a break from everything, secures in me a feeling of confidence and ease. Sadly, these lands are under imminent danger. Climate change, pollution, mining, and other human-driven processes are threatening the nature that I love and need so much. The push to declare a climate emergency is overdue but a good step towards preserving these lands.

That is why I am asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support President Biden’s administration’s 30x30 conservation plan. Let’s protect 30% of our precious land by 2030.

Merle Weidt

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

