Letter: Preserve the Cacti!

When I moved to Tucson, I immediately fell in love with its nature—those beautiful mountains and the cacti. I can stand in shorts, downtown, and look at the snow-covered Catalinas! The nature surrounding Tucson is unique, and we have to protect it.
As a student athlete, I am always under a ton of stress. Knowing that only a 20-minute drive can give me a break from everything, secures in me a feeling of confidence and ease. Sadly, these lands are under imminent danger. Climate change, pollution, mining, and other human-driven processes are threatening the nature that I love and need so much. The push to declare a climate emergency is overdue but a good step towards preserving these lands.
That is why I am asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support President Biden’s administration’s 30x30 conservation plan. Let’s protect 30% of our precious land by 2030.
Merle Weidt
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.