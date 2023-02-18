Expenses seem to only go in one direction … up. From the groceries for our table to the roof over our heads, the cost of basic necessities that Tucsonans need to survive has been rising steadily.

That’s a big problem for seniors on a fixed income, like me.

I’m fortunate my health care remains affordable, thanks to Medicare Advantage. My zero-deductible plan includes everything I need, from medical prescriptions to hearing and dental services and the preventative care that helps keep me healthy. Medicare Advantage even covered the hearing aids that have helped me continue to live independently and stay connected with my community.

Unfortunately, now I read that the Biden administration is proposing $3 billion in cuts to Medicare Advantage for the coming year. That would mean real impacts to the health care Arizona seniors depend upon.

Medicare Advantage is an investment that we seniors have earned. I urge the Biden administration and our federal representatives to continue supporting this important program.

Jon Stetson

Tucson, Arizona

Jon Stetson

Northeast side