I read with interest the two articles published 19 April addressing the leadership of Dr. Robert Robbins as president of the University of Arizona. The opinions expressed by the two authors were diametrically opposed. The article by Matt Somers dealt with questionable decisions made by Robbins during his tenure as president.

Somers points were supported by data. The article penned by Dr. Richard Carmona contained little factual information but, was a “good-old-boy” letter using a generic name, “Bobby,” to address the president of the university. The usage of a generic name in this case is very inappropriate and demeaning to the office of the president. I come down on the side of Mr. Somers, whose data are convincing, and my opinion is that Dr. Robbins has not performed at a high level that is expected of a president of a major university.