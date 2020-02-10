Letter: Presidential Preference Election

In a few days, Arizona’s Democrats will begin selecting their presidential nominee. Much has been written about the importance of electability vs excitement, but this ignores the way these two imprecise measures interact. Young voters are now the largest cohort in the electorate. Whatever excites them will determine their turnout, and that impacts electability.
As a result of congressional stalemate for several years, we have accomplished little response to the challenges facing our nation, inefficient, unresponsive healthcare, job-displacing automation, climate change, money in elections, over-reliance on military solutions.
Several candidates are creating excitement with bold, aggressive, ideas that address these problems. These plans will not be immediately enacted into law. They do, however, shine a light on what is needed and illuminate the path to getting there. Public support and action can then inspire legislative change.
Limited, moderate, action will not move the needle. We can not make meaningful progress toward the future we need by small, incremental, baby steps.
Thomas McConnell, Democratic Precinct Committee person in precinct 30
