Letter: Presidential Preference Election

The presidential preference election will start in a few weeks in Arizona and other states. The closed elections, as in Arizona, only allow voters with certain registrations to vote in this election. This is not fair for the third of electors registered as independent in the Recorders office. They must switch to one of two major parties or not be allow to vote. Better voter practices equals better government, demand it!
As an experienced poll inspector in Pima County, we must turn away these voters due to this practice. This hurts voter turnout. Vote out this practice. Demand open elections.
This practice is not only unfair to the voters in Arizona, it cost taxpayers to foot the bill for this unfair practice. Voters deserve better election practices. Every citizen deserves to vote in every election. Better voter practices will equal better candidates, better government.
Demand it!
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.