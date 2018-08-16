The Star could not resist "colluding" with 200 other Democrat biased newspapers across the country in attacking President Trump. The Star ran essentially the same opinion a couple months ago. Why is it OK for the Democrat dominated news media, i.e., CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, the AZ Star, etc., to continually attack President Trump and his family and not expect him, a fighter from New York, to respond in kind to them?
The Democrat news media is not the only one with a First Amendment right! The fact of the matter is that the Democrat news media hates Trump and has been at WAR with him since the presidential primaries. This same Democrat news media was vicious to Reagan and George W. Bush, too, calling them stupid and cowboys, so nothing new here. It is unfortunate that with a new publisher at the helm of the Star, it still remains as Democrat biased as ever!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.