Letter: Pressure builds on Ducey re...school reopenings

As a retired educator it struck me as both ludicrous and sad that Governor Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato, recently stated that "Schools are...the most essential service" in the state, yet the governor and state legislature have combined to provide such paltry monies to schools that Arizona is ranked last or near last in per pupil spending and teachers' salaries.

Scarpinato goes on to say that there need to be "options for students who have no place to go, whose parents work..." subtly implying that teachers should provide a baby-sitting service, which is a slap in the face to those many educators who are trying to shape the citizens of tomorrow.

Children need to be educated, but in the age of covid-19 when and how that is achieved is best left up to the educators and health professionals, not the politicians whose main goal seems to be getting re-elected. In my opinion teaching is the highest calling on Earth, but it's not worth dying for.

Ron Locher

Oro Valley

