Re: the Oct. 31 article "At the very least, Biggs should know the law."
It's obvious before you read a paragraph of Neish's diatribe what his agenda is. Some GOP members "Stormed" a hearing. The only things he leaves out is if they were armed. He accuses Biggs of not caring about honor, ethics or the truth. How about him writing about Clinton, Comey, McCabe, Szrock, Page, Brennan, Clapper, Obama, Biden, Cummings, Conyers, and all they are lacking in honor, ethics and the truth. He should spend the next 16 years attempting to get US History right. Will he do it? No because he is lacking honor, ethics and the truth.
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.