Letter: Preventing Bike Theft

About Robert McNeil’s bike getting stolen – when I was a kid, my family had a boat that we’d use on weekends. During the week the boat sat unattended, and the propeller for the outboard motor was stolen. We bought a shiny new prop and spray-painted it black. We ran the boat over a shallow sand bar, partially scraping off the paint. The propeller looked ancient, but it wasn’t harmed at all. It was never stolen again. About 10 years later, I was living in downtown Atlanta. I had need to buy a new bike. I disassembled it, scuffed it down with sandpaper, and spray painted it a bright orange. I drew designs all over it with a permanent marker. I’d see bikes locked up next to mine disappear, but mine never did. Such urban camouflage might work for you. Your bike would be hard to resell and would be more recognizable.