Re: the Nov. 30 article "Officials agree to$100M plan to deal with Colorado River water shortage."
The average home has 125 feet of 3/4 inch piping which holds 3.14 gallons of water. Ten draws wastes 31 gallons waiting for water to get hot. That amounts to 11,365 gallons per year. There are 450,828 homes in Pima County according to the 2016 American Community Survey. That amounts to approximately 5,101,118,820 gallons of water wasted every year.
The $100 million is to try to temporarily fix a problem and nothing to help prevent it. In 1999 I was unsuccessful suggesting to the Tucson Citizens Water Advisory Committee that Tucson/Pima County should require all new builds and remodels to have instant hot water heaters. If a small portion of the $100 Million went to incentives to install such devices, the impending crisis could be significantly delayed. In health care, it is well known that prevention is far better and cheaper than treatment. We can't live without water for more than three days. This should be treated as as serious health issue.
Leonard Rudnick
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.