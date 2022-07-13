Letter: Previewing Candidates by Carmen Duarte

Carmen Duarte has nailed it in her series entitled “Preview Candidates as Election Approaches.” These articles should be required reading for all Tucson-area voters. She has written a clear, unbiased description of each candidate’s accomplishments and positions.

I find her previews very useful as I peruse my mail-in ballot, especially as I go down to some of the lesser-publicized offices. Voters should pay attentionn to all the candidates, not just those at the top of the ballot. The old saying, “All politics is local” is really true.

Writing such a long, detailed description of all the candidates’ positions must have been an arduous, demanding task.

Ms Duarte is a treasure! Small wonder that she was recently added to the U of A’s Journalism Hall of Fame.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side