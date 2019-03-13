I read with interest Mr. Unwin letter on purported "price gouging" by a Shell station on Ajo Way. My economics training causes me to struggle with his apparent definition of "price gouging". First and foremost if there is "no sale" inherently there's no price gouging. Second, freedom to set one's asking price is central to the "American Way". In free market situations like local gas stations, I strongly suppose that there cannot be price gouging. per se. I think the ACLU would agree with me 100%!!
If one wants to complain about price gouging, one need look no further than captive audience or semi-monopolistic situations like the price of a hot dog or a beer at U of A sporting events or the insane monthly price of cable or satellite TV service for what was once a free "public good". These two probably come closer to true price gouging than a gas station asking a seemingly high price for gasoline.
D Craig Blizzard
Northeast side
