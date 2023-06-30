Recent articles in the Star have pointed out the costs associated with the rise and fall of the container wall and the chaos of the Cyber Ninja ‘audit’. Both were poorly planned and ineffective, but catered to elements of the Republican base and raised the profiles of the politicians involved. Tim Seller’s opinion piece (6/25/23) outlined the “drag” show that is occurring in the legislature and noted the number of bills introduced by the majority and vetoed by the governor. (Ironically, several were against drag shows.) All of these are examples of pure performance politics – aimed at getting credit with the base but going nowhere. However, Arizona taxpayers have been paying for this posturing. While it goes on, bills introduced to solve real problems have been sidelined. Maybe it’s time for voters to consider whether the price of political performances is worth the result. Bipartisanship anyone?