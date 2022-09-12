 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding exponentially. Since we are now funneling billions to private Educators and depleting the Public Education system in Arizona, what we will eventually wind up with are uneducated masses, unable to differentiate between real life and wild conspiracy theories, which generally produce anger. What does the GOP stand to gain by creating all of these uneducated people? There is no way that they want to see ignorant masses being led by the highly educated few, is there?

Robert Garr

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

