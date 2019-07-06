Re:the June 27 article "Get ready to pick prickly pears, a.k.a. tunas."
A recent article on harvesting and processing prickly pear fruit failed to say how to best avoid the spines. Therefore, I must offer a brief public safety notice. You do not have to suffer with prickly pear spines in your hands or anywhere else.
Gather the tunas with tongs, and drop them into a plastic grocery bag. Set a half-full bag into kitchen sink and cover tunas with water. Then, using the tongs, place two or three tunas at a time into a covered blender, gradually adding more into the blended liquid mash. Pour the mash gradually into a coarse strainer, and then through a finer one. Once the juice is drained away from the solids, there is no further risk of injury. Carefully put the solids in the trashcan and rinse the strainers. That’s it. No tiny stickers in your fingers.
Mark Day
East side
