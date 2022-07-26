 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Primary election ballots

I read where some Arizona candidates are taking a page from the Donald Trump playbook to cast doubts on our upcoming election. Don’t let them get away with it. In fact, take names and don’t vote for them.

I got my ballot in the mail. This gave me ample time to research each candidate and choose the ones I prefer. I signed my ballot and dropped it in a USPS Box. Today, I checked to see the status of my ballot. You can do this on line at recorder.pima.gov/voter stats/ballot info

The site is user friendly. You will be informed of when your ballot was mailed to you, received by recorder’s office, signature confirmed and what batch your ballot is in for counting your vote. If you have questions, call 520.724.4330.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

