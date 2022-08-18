Letter: Primary election for 2022

I am Pima County poll worker and worked the Aug. 2nd Primary Election for 2022, my civic duty.

Here is a couple of takeaways from the day.

The new voting center was busy beginning at 6 a.m. and continued till closing at 7 p.m. Throughout the entire day, voters were extremely civil, polite, thankful to our staff, and pleased with the ease of voting using the new voting pouchoad system. The new system of using laptops linked to the Pima County Register's office and performed flawlessly. The touchpad system gave voters instant voter information and access to vote Republican or Democrat.

Voters were overwhelmingly happy with the replacement of precincts with voter centers. We did not turn a single voter away. Lastly on a much lighter note, a gentleman wanting to vote for Trump was dressed in MAGA red, head to toe. He was informed that he was registered a Democrat and that Trump was not on a Primary ballot. The System works.

Tom Staab

Northeast side