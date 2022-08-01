 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Primary election

We are in the midst of the 'silly season' with the proliferation of signs and fliers for the various candidates for elective office. As annoying as it is for the rest of us, it is wonderful. I want to commend all the candidates - even those with whose politics and positions I vehemently disagree - for their willingness to subject themselves to the rough political process and for their underlying desire to improve things. They all deserve our appreciation.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

